Pee Dee leaders hold ribbon cutting for House of Hope’s Tiny Home Village

By Cameron Crowe
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:58 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Florence has a new subdivision, but the homes aren’t on the market.

Leaders in the Pee Dee held a ceremonial ribbon cutting for House of Hope’s Tiny Home Village on Thursday.

The size of the homes may be small, but these houses will have a huge impact on those in need.

“John 14:2 says in my Father’s house there are many mansions, if it were not so I would’ve told you, but I go and prepare a place for you,” House of Hope Executive Director Bryan Braddock said.

Braddock looked out over the Hope Village with a smile on his face and tears in his eyes.

He’s waited years for this moment.

“We tried many different ways, but ultimately God gave us a vision through an organization in Easley, South Carolina called the Dream Center,” Braddock said.

Braddock brought the idea home to Florence.

Over the years he’s watched a flat field grow into a tiny home neighborhood.

People can live in the homes for up to two years as they participate in job training and education courses through the non-profit’s life recovery program.

“We have truly with God’s guidance and vision prepared a place for them, and that’s a reflection not on the House of Hope but the entire Florence community,” Braddock said.

Braddock said many hands made this tiny project a huge success.

Donors sponsored each individual home.

One of the donors is 12 year old Ayden Atkinson

Atkinson raised $20,000 to give a home to someone in need.

“I want to see their faces when they see what happens when nice people like all the people around here really want to help them community and make it better,” Atkinson said.

Atkinson shared some words of advice for other kids who want to make a positive impact in their community.

“To the kids out there that really want to help people, don’t be afraid. Just talk to someone who needs your help like the homeless, and tell them and see what you can do to help,” Atkinson said.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

