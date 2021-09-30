Submit a Tip
One Year Later: Memorial events announced to honor fallen MBPD officer Jacob Hancher

Myrtle Beach Police PFC Jacob Hancher
Myrtle Beach Police PFC Jacob Hancher((Source: Serve & Connect via Facebook))
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 9:51 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Sunday marks one year since Myrtle Beach police officer Jacob Hancher lost his life, serving the community that he loved.

On Oct. 3, 2020, Hancher was responding to a domestic violence call when a gunman opened fire, killing Hancher and hurting another officer. The gunman, 20-year-old John Derek Aycoth, was shot and killed by police during a shootout.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department posted on its Facebook page that there will be some memorial events happening around the Grand Strand on Sunday to honor Hancher.

At 9 a.m. Sunday, there will be a mass and mural dedication at St. James Catholic Church in Conway.

Then at 11:30 a.m., a dedication ceremony will be held at the Waterway Palms Neighborhood located off River Oaks Drive.

At 1:30 p.m., the Myrtle Beach Police Department will dedicate a memorial stone in Hancher’s honor at the fountain that’s located across from the Ted C. Collins Law Enforcement Complex.

Just last week, Hancher was inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Hall of Fame.

The Horry County Council also passed a resolution recognizing Hancher’s dedication to protecting the Grand Strand community. The resolution directs that a portion of River Oaks Boulevard be re-named as the Officer Jacob Hancher Memorial Highway.

