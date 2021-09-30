New gentlemen’s club trying to move into old Derriere’s building in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The building that used to house the troubled Derriere’s Gentleman’s Club, is expected to get a new business.

A new business license has been filed to fill the spot left vacant on Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach.

“Tuesday when I came to work, there was a canopy up that said ‘Lust’,” Tammy Lail, who works across from the building, said.

No longer going by the name Derriere’s Gentlemen’s Club, and under new ownership, Lust is in the process of moving into the exact same building.

A New Year’s Day shooting in 2020 led investigators to uncovered evidence of additional criminal activity. Warrants show the owners of a Myrtle Beach gentleman’s club did keep or set up a house of ill fame, brothel, or brawdyhouse. It led to several arrests and over 200 prostitution charges.

Records from the investigation also showed that employees tried to clean up the crime scene, and none of them called police. Eventually, 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson filed a petition to get the club shut down.

For Lail, Derriere’s past and loud music, makes her nervous to see another club move in.

“We were hoping something like a restaurant or another store of some sort would go into that building,” Lail said.

The city of Myrtle Beach said they haven’t issued the business license just yet, but the new owner, Lynnn Perkins, has applied.

City records also show the owner has submitted requests in May and April of 2021 to the city’s Community Appearance Board for their bright new pink sign and updated exterior.

A search of registered businesses throughout the state shows the owner doesn’t have any other businesses in South Carolina. But a search through registered businesses in West Virginia shows she has a few businesses including gentlemen’s clubs there.

The new owner’s husband said the issues with Derriere’s are in the past. The couple said they are coming from out of town and they’ll hire all new employees. He said they want the public to know they’re following every step in the process to open up lawfully.

Myrtle Beach police confirmed the owner has spoken with the city’s regulatory unit and Police Chief Amy Prock.

The owner’s husband also said they spoke with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, but WMBF News has not been able to confirm this.

