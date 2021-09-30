Myrtle Beach offers $4K relocation incentive to recruit more police officers

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The city of Myrtle Beach will pay people to move to the community if they are willing to work for the city.

A $4,000 relocation incentive is available for anyone who moves from outside Horry County and takes a city job.

The incentive is particularly geared toward filling vacancies at the Myrtle Beach Police Department. The city wants to stay competitive with some of the other departments around the state that are also recruiting right now.

A member of the National Fraternal Order of Police thinks this is a testament to the way the job is viewed right now.

“Cities like Chicago are 1,000 officers down, with 200-300 leaving every month,” said former National Fraternal Order of Police President Chuck Canterbury.

Canterbury has spent a career in law enforcement that started in Horry County and took him all the way up to being president of the National Fraternal Order of Police.

He says at the latest FOP convention, a nationwide police officer shortage became a central topic. Canterbury believes the negative attention on policing as a whole over the past few years has made the job, frankly, undesirable.

“When I was a young police officer, if an officer was killed in Minot, North Dakota, I never heard about,” said Canterbury. “Now, if a suspect is shot in Chickasaw, Oklahoma, I know about it because it’s on Facebook in ten minutes.”

The Myrtle Beach Police Department has felt the crunch as well, which is why the department approached the city to come up with a way to attract new officers to the beach.

“The police department came to city management and said, ‘Look, we’re competing against all these other agencies that are offering bigger bonuses,’” said Myrtle Beach spokesperson Mark Kruea.

The city leveled it by offering $4,000 to cover moving expenses for anyone that relocates to Horry County to work for the city. For right now, the city has not put a limit on how many bonuses it will give out.

“We’ll play it by ear,” said Kruea. “If we end up with 200 new employees, we’ll see, but if it helps us get the additional employees for the city we need, additional police officers, we’re happy to do it.”

Employees will have to work for the city for at least two years to keep the full bonus.

Those that stay at least one year will be able to keep half the bonus, while those that stay less than a year will be liable to return the full bonus.

