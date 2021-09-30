Submit a Tip
Meals on Wheels of Horry County in need of extra drivers to deliver meals

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Meals on Wheels of Horry County is looking for help.

The organization is reaching out the community, looking for extra drivers to deliver meals to those who are homebound.

The operations manager, Angie Moncrief, said that the organization has gone from 26 routes to 52 in just the last six weeks.

“We’re continuing to expand. We’re bringing in eight to 10 new people every single week, so that need continues to grow and grow,” Moncrief said.

Meals on Wheels of Horry County said they need drivers, substitute drivers or runners who can help with last-minute deliveries.

Some volunteers are needed at specific times, while others have more flexibility.

“For the Monday through Thursday, the pickup is 9:30 in the morning, and that’s pretty set just because we want the meals to get to them by lunchtime. Just the time of keeping them warm and cold and things like that. But if you’re a runner it can be anytime like that. It’s very flexible,” Moncrief explained.

CLICK HERE to fill out a form if you’re interested in volunteering with Meals on Wheels of Horry County.

