Marlboro County High School to operate on modified lockdown for second straight day

Marlboro County High School will operate on a modified lockdown Thursday.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Marlboro County High School will operate on a modified lockdown Thursday.

The school said they were “aware of the post circulating around social media,” but did not provide any additional details.

Officials say Bennettsville police is aware of the situation and will have extra law enforcement on campus.

Thursday marks the second consecutive day the school will operate on a modified lockdown. A fight among several students prompted a modified lockdown on Wednesday.

During a modified lockdown, entry and exit from the school is limited.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

