Marion County School District announces mask mandate for students, staff

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee school district will soon mandate masks in the classroom.

The Marion County School District said Thursday that it will require masks for all students and employees beginning Oct. 4.

“Requiring masks, in addition to the existing health and safety protocols already in place, strengthens the district’s ability to make our schools and classrooms a safe environment,” the district said in a statement.

The MCSD requirement states that students must wear face coverings while on district property, on district transportation or while attending school-related activities. Staff members must wear coverings while on district property or while “conducting business on behalf of the district.”

Masks do not have to be worn during meals, outdoor activities where students can practice social distancing and while given medication.

MCSD’s decision comes after a federal judge temporarily blocked South Carolina’s ban on mask mandates found in a proviso in the state budget. While the South Carolina Supreme Court later ruled the ban is constitutional, the federal ruling still stands.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Attorney General Alan Wilson are both appealing the federal ruling.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

