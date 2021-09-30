Judge sentences duo for breaking into Georgetown County businesses during three-county crime spree

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WMBF) – Two people have been sentenced for their roles in a multi-county crime spree in South Carolina, including Georgetown County.

Donovan Reed, 29 and Krystal Cockerham, 20, pleaded guilty last week to four counts of second-degree burglary in Georgetown County. The two also pleaded guilty to charges in both Berkeley and Dorchester counties.

Authorities said in Sept. 23, 2019 the pair and a third co-defendant whose charges are still pending broke int three convenience stores in Georgetown County and restaurant in the city of Georgetown and stole multiple items.

That same night, a Dorchester County officer spotted them leaving the scene of a break-in at a convenience store which led to a chase into Berkeley County.

It was determined by investigators that they had committed other burglaries in Dorchester and Berkeley counties within the 10 days before their arrests.

A judge sentenced Reed to 12 years due to a prior conviction for burglary and other charges. Cockerham to 10 years in prison for each of the Georgetown burglaries.

The maximum sentence for the charge is 15 years.

