‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway woman reached a major milestone this week -- she celebrated her 102nd birthday.

Louise Floyd’s loved ones marked the special occasion on Tuesday with a drive-by birthday celebration for her.

Her son Romell Floyd has been taking care of her since she started having signs of demention. But he said his mother had a classic reaction to turning 102 years old.

“I told her “Today is your birthday mother. Today is your birthday and you reached 102.” She kind of laughed a little bit, when I told her that,” her son said.

People in the community came by and dropped off a number of birthday cards and gifts at her house.

The house itself is 100 years old and is the same home she raised Romell in.

He said coming back to this house and taking care of his mom brings back a lot of memories, and Tuesday will be one of those memories.

“It was a happy day yesterday for me. I just hope one day I’ll reach that milestone,” Romell said.

Happy Birthday Ms. Louise!

