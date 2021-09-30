Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Hyundai-Kia recall: turn signal can flash in wrong direction

FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo,...
FILE- This combination of file photos shows the logo of Kia Motors, top and Hyundai logo, bottom. Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 550,000 cars and minivans in the U.S., Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, because the turn signals can flash in the opposite direction of what the driver intended.(AP Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 9:13 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than 550,000 cars and minivans in the U.S. because the turn signals can flash in the opposite direction of what the driver intended.

The recall covers Hyundai’s Sonata midsize car from the 2015 through 2015 model years, and Sonata gas-electric hybrids from 2016 and 2017.

Kia’s Sedona minivan from 2015 through 2017 also is affected. Hyundai says software in a junction box may not properly interpret signals sent from a multi-function switch.

The Korean automaker says it doesn’t know of any crashes or injuries from the problem.

Dealers will update the software at no cost to owners.

Hyundai will begin mailing notification letters to customers on Nov. 19, while letters will go to Kia owners starting Nov. 12.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second-alarm fire broke out at the Windjammer Pub in Little River early Wednesday morning.
Crews battle second-alarm fire at pub in Little River
Attorneys representing the family of Tristan Vereen held a press conference Wednesday morning.
Family of man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs calls on death to be ruled homicide
Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
Tropical Depression 20 will become Tropical Storm Victor this evening.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 20 forms, expected to become Tropical Storm Victor
Myrtle Beach firefighters respond to crash involving motorcycle; 2 hurt

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach offering $4,000 incentive for people to move, work for city
.
Keeping You Safe: Toxic plants for pets to avoid
.
‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday
.
Florence leaders call for public input as they move forward with city’s comprehensive plan
.
Family of man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs calls on death to be ruled homicide