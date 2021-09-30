Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

How you can wish President Jimmy Carter a happy 97th birthday

FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a...
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter reacts as his wife Rosalynn Carter speaks during a reception to celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga..(John Bazemore | AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Former President Jimmy Carter is celebrating his 97th birthday on Friday, further extending his mark as the oldest person to have ever once served in the office.

In his honor, the Carter Center is asking the nation to help celebrate the former president’s special day.

Everyone is invited to send President Carter a personalized birthday message. Click here to sign the board with your best wishes and/or photo.

Hundreds of people across the country have already signed with birthday wishes or personal stories and memories they have of the former president.

Jimmy Carter was the 39th President of the United States and was later awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his humanitarian efforts.

He and Rosalynn Carter founded the Carter Center in 1982 as an organization to help advance peace and health in countries around the world.

The Carters celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in July, extending what is already the longest marriage of any presidential couple.

Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former First Lady Rosalynn Carter sit together...
Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former First Lady Rosalynn Carter sit together during a reception to celebrate their 75th anniversary Saturday, July 10, 2021, in Plains, Ga.(John Bazemore | AP)

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second-alarm fire broke out at the Windjammer Pub in Little River early Wednesday morning.
Crews battle second-alarm fire at pub in Little River
Attorneys representing the family of Tristan Vereen held a press conference Wednesday morning.
Family of man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs calls on death to be ruled homicide
Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
Tropical Depression 20 will become Tropical Storm Victor this evening.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 20 forms, expected to become Tropical Storm Victor
Myrtle Beach firefighters respond to crash involving motorcycle; 2 hurt

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach offering $4,000 incentive for people to move, work for city
.
Keeping You Safe: Toxic plants for pets to avoid
.
‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday
.
Florence leaders call for public input as they move forward with city’s comprehensive plan
.
Family of man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs calls on death to be ruled homicide