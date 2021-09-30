Horry County man ‘pulling up’ to honor soldiers killed in Kabul airport attack

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - An Horry County man is “pulling up” to honor the U.S. soldiers killed in the Kabul airport attack in Afghanistan.

Kurt Mapula will be performing 1,300 pull-ups for the 13 fallen heroes.

Every dollar that is raised during the event will go toward the Tragedy Assistance Program for survivors, known as TAPS.

TAPS provides help and healing to those who have lost loved ones in the military.

Mapula starts the extraordinary workout at 10 a.m. Thursday.

If you would like to donate to the cause, click here.

