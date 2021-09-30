Gov. McMaster expected to visit Myrtle Beach on Monday to re-iterate support for I-73

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is expected to make a stop in the Grand Strand to renew his support for the I-73 project.

South Carolina state Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, who represents Horry and Georgetown counties, said will be stopping at 2:30 p.m. on Monday at the Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce.

Brian Symmes, a spokesperson for the governor’s office, told WMBF News that McMaster plans to hold an event to re-iterate his long-standing commitment to the I-73 project.

Many have been calling for the completion of I-73, which would connect the Grand Strand to Interstate 95, and create an easier and quicker way to get to the beach.

Goldfinch said he could not confirm the amount of money the governor wants to commit to the I-73 project, but he said that he has asked McMaster to commit no less than what he committed to the widening of I-26.

McMaster has said he will propose using over $360 million from the American Rescue Plan to speed up the widening of the major interstate that runs between Columbia and Charleston.

The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce provided this statement when WMBF News reached out and asked about the governor’s potential visit:

“The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce welcomes any news regarding funding to build Interstate 73. While we know meetings and discussions are happening on the local, state and federal level, we are not in a place to speak for government agencies and their efforts. We can tell you that the majority of voters surveyed locally and statewide in late July approve of building I-73 with reasons for their support being, in part, the ability to evacuate our growing population during the threat of a hurricane, create jobs and boost the economy throughout the Pee Dee region, and relieve the strain on local roads unable to handle the growing volume of traffic.”

