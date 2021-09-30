Georgetown man in custody after being wanted for over a year

CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authoirties have arrested a fugitive in Horry County after he was on the run for over a year.

The 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office’s drug enforcement unit says Donovan Sanders was taken into custody on Monday by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals.

Officials said Sanders, who is from Georgetown, plead guilty to a cocaine distribution charge and was due to begin a five-year sentence in March 2020. Sanders fled from authorities, initiating a search for him.

He was then found Monday in the area of Lovell Court in Conway. A search warrant was then obtained for a home in the area, during which agents found a pair of firearms and illegal drugs, including:

243 grams of tan powder that field-tested positive for fentanyl

305 grams of pills determined to methamphetamine

104 grams of a clear rock substance that field-tested positive for methamphetamine

More than 12 grams of marijuana

Other drug paraphernalia such as grinders, packing materials and “pill presses” were also found along with thousands of dollars in cash.

Sanders faces several charges, including:

Trafficking methamphetamine, 100 or more grams but less than 200 grams

Trafficking methamphetamine, 200 or more grams but less than 400 grams

Possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl, 3rd of subsequent offense.

Possession of marijuana

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime

Another person, Elana Nikole Ladson, was also in the home during Sanders’s arrest on Monday and faces the same charges stated above. She’s was released from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday on a $16,615 bond.

Sanders was initially booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center but was later moved to the Georgetown County Detention Center.

Officials said he is also being held on bench warrants related to previous offenses.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

