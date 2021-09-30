FIRST ALERT: Brief drop in the humidity & temperatures

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A weak cold front will bring slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity through the rest of the week and into the weekend.

An isolated rain chance is possible this afternoon. (WMBF)

The front passed through the region overnight and will continue to provide a wind shift, with winds out of the northeast throughout the day.

The cold front continues to move to our south today with an isolated shower. (WMBF)

As a result, highs today will be a few degrees cooler with afternoon readings in the lower 80s. We do have very little moisture behind the front, resulting in a 20% chance of showers today with passing clouds this afternoon and into the overnight hours. If you get underneath a shower, consider yourself lucky with most of the area remaining dry.

Highs will reach the lower 80s with an isolated shower at 20%. (WMBF)

Cooler weather will filter into the region for Friday with the chance of an isolated sprinkle or two before sunrise Friday morning. Highs Friday will reach the lower 80s again with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. Highs will remain in the low 80s through the weekend on the beaches with the middle 80s inland. Unfortunately, we’re not talking those cool and crisp mornings but morning temperatures will reach the mid-upper 60s each night.

