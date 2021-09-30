Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Dre, Snoop, Eminem, Blige, Lamar to perform at Super Bowl

Breaking news.
Breaking news.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar will perform for the first time on stage together at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

The NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation announced Thursday that the five music icons will perform on Feb. 13 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar are Southern California natives.

“The opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl Halftime show, and to do it in my own backyard, will be one of the biggest thrills of my career,” Dr. Dre said in a statement. The seven-time Grammy winner added that their halftime performance will an “unforgettable cultural moment.”

The Super Bowl returns to the Los Angeles area since 1993. It’s the third year of collaboration between the NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation.

Roc Nation and Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-producers of the halftime show. The game and halftime show will air live on NBC.

The five music artists have a combined 44 Grammys. Eminem has the most with 15.

Roc Nation founder Jay-Z said in a statement that their show will be “history in the making.”

Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige and Lamar join a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and last year’s performer The Weeknd.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second-alarm fire broke out at the Windjammer Pub in Little River early Wednesday morning.
Crews battle second-alarm fire at pub in Little River
Attorneys representing the family of Tristan Vereen held a press conference Wednesday morning.
Family of man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs calls on death to be ruled homicide
Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
Tropical Depression 20 will become Tropical Storm Victor this evening.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 20 forms, expected to become Tropical Storm Victor
Myrtle Beach firefighters respond to crash involving motorcycle; 2 hurt

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach offering $4,000 incentive for people to move, work for city
.
Keeping You Safe: Toxic plants for pets to avoid
.
‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday
A child was shot at an elementary school in Newton, Mississippi, a law enforcement official...
Child shot at elementary school in Mississippi
The South Carolina Supreme Court named a judge who will oversee all criminal court proceedings...
SC Supreme Court names judge to oversee Alex Murdaugh cases