Darlington Raceway announces 2022 dates for Xfinity and Truck races

DARLINGTON, S.C. – As part of NASCAR’s announcement of the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule, Darlington Raceway will host two Xfinity Series races on May 7 and Sept. 3, 2022 and a Camping World Truck Series race on May 6, 2022. For the second consecutive year, the Lady in Black will host two Cup Series race weekends on May 6-8, 2022 and Sept. 3-4, 2022.

“This season’s on-track competition was definitely Too Tough To Tame as the NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series held intense races in their battle for a championship,” said Kerry Tharp, Darlington Raceway President. “We are grateful to once again bring the series back to be a part of our two NASCAR Cup Series race weekends at Darlington Raceway in 2022.”

Darlington will host the Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR featuring all three national series with the Camping World Truck Series on Friday, May 6, 2022, Xfinity Series on Saturday, May 7, 2022 and Cup Series on Mother’s Day, Sunday, May 8, 2022. The track’s highly acclaimed throwback platform will enter its eighth year and promises to provide fans with a one-of-a-kind tribute to the sport’s past, present and future. The Lady in Black’s Mother’s Day race experience will perfectly unite generations of race fans with their mothers for a memorable celebration weekend with action-packed racing.

Darlington will host the Xfinity Series for the eighth consecutive season. The Lady in Black hosted spring Xfinity Series races from 1982-2014 and 2020. Darlington has previously hosted races in May from 2005-2013 and 2020-2021. Darlington has hosted Camping World Truck Series races from 2001-2004, 2010-2011, and 2020-2021.

In the fall, Darlington will host the Xfinity Series on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022 and start the Cup Series Playoffs with the crown jewel Southern 500® over Labor Day weekend on Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022. The Cup race will be the first race in the Round of 16 of the Cup Series Playoffs for the third consecutive season. The Cup and Xfinity Series have raced at Darlington on the traditional Labor Day weekend since 2015. The track previously hosted a fall Xfinity Series race from 1983-2004.

Start times and television networks for the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Camping World Truck Series will be announced at a later date.

Copyright 2021 NASCAR. All rights reserved.