Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Couple, young son found dead in bedroom of Mexico Airbnb

By KBAK Staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELANO, Calif. (KBAK) - A California family is asking for help bringing home three of their loved ones, who died unexpectedly on vacation in Mexico.

Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation in Mexico visiting family members. The three were staying at an Airbnb when they were all found dead in the same room.

According to Jose’s aunt, Trini Jacobo, other family members staying at the Airbnb were not hurt.

Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation...
Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria Nunez and their 3-year-old son, Jayden Nunez, were on vacation in Mexico visiting family members. The three were all found dead in the bedroom of the Airbnb where they were staying.(Source: Family photos, KBAK via CNN)

Jacobo says there are too many questions that need to be answered, leaving her and the family with no clue as to how the Nunez family died.

“They’re still in Mexico, and they’re going to be performing an autopsy and definitely getting down to the root of what caused their deaths. So, we’re not sure about any specifics at this time,” she said.

Jacobo says family and friends are in shock and that the couple were some of the nicest people you could know. She says grieving her beloved nephew won’t be easy, but her memories will help see her through.

“Just a really good family. Both of them are very family oriented. Jose is probably – honestly, not just because he’s my nephew – but he’s one of the best dads I know,” she said. “In love with his family. He’s always hugging them, always holding them.”

Right now, the family’s main focus is to get their loved ones back to California, Jacobo says.

“We’re not worried about anything else right now. We want our loved ones back in the States. We want to know what happened to them, of course, but… right now, we’re focused on getting Jose, Maria and Jayden home,” she said.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help raise money towards the cost of transportation and funeral expenses. It has raised nearly $12,000.

The couple leaves behind four other children as well.

Airbnb called the deaths a “horrific tragedy” in a statement and said it is investigating what happened. The listing on the Airbnb has been deactivated during the investigation.

Copyright 2021 KBAK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A second-alarm fire broke out at the Windjammer Pub in Little River early Wednesday morning.
Crews battle second-alarm fire at pub in Little River
Attorneys representing the family of Tristan Vereen held a press conference Wednesday morning.
Family of man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs calls on death to be ruled homicide
Tropical Depression 20 will become Tropical Storm Victor this evening.
FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 20 forms, expected to become Tropical Storm Victor
Law enforcement says they are following up on tips that Brian Laundrie, suspected in Gabby Petito’s death, might be in N.C.
Myrtle Beach firefighters respond to crash involving motorcycle; 2 hurt

Latest News

.
Myrtle Beach offering $4,000 incentive for people to move, work for city
.
Keeping You Safe: Toxic plants for pets to avoid
.
‘It was a happy day’: Conway woman celebrates 102nd birthday
.
Florence leaders call for public input as they move forward with city’s comprehensive plan
.
Family of man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs calls on death to be ruled homicide