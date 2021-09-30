Submit a Tip
Behind the scenes with the Alabama Theatre in North Myrtle Beach

By Halley Murrow
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Now in their 28th season, the Alabama Theatre is a staple for entertainment along the Grand Strand.

We loved learning about their local specials being offered right now, seeing what goes into their upcoming Christmas show, learning some dance moves, and taking a look behind the scenes.

Come along with us!

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

