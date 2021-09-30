6 teenagers wanted in connection to criminal acts in Lumberton community, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – Three people are in custody, but seven people are still wanted in connection to alleged criminal activity in a Robeson County community.

The sheriff’s office announced on Wednesday that 18-year-old Travis Hunt surrendered himself to investigators. He was wanted on several charges including attempted robbery, assault with a deadly weapon and cyberstalking. Authorities said the charges stem from recent weapons violations in the Clyborn Pines community in Lumberton.

Investigators arrested and charged 44-year-old Tina Chavis and a 15-year-old boy on Tuesday in connection to the case.

Travis Hunt, Tina Chavis (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

Chavis also faces charges of attempted robbery and assault with a deadly weapon. The 15-year-old is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon but the sheriff’s office said he is likely to face additional charges.

Investigators with the sheriff’s office have obtained warrants on several people in connection the criminal acts in the Clyborn Pines community and are currently searching for the following:

Sebastian Cummings, 18, of Lumberton: He is wanted on charges of conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, felony conspiracy and discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling.

Sebastian Cummings is wanted on several charges by the Robeson County Sheriff's Office. (Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)

Angela Baxley, 44, of Lumberton: She is wanted on charges of possession of a stolen firearm.

Authorities are also trying to locate five juveniles who range from ages 15 to 17 years old in the case.

Anyone with information about the cases or the whereabouts of Cummings and Baxley is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

