11-year-old girl killed, 15-year-old in custody in Wisconsin shooting

By Juliana Tornabene and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 30, 2021 at 8:34 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FITCHBURG, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - An 11-year-old girl was killed Tuesday night after a shooting in Fitchburg, police stated Wednesday afternoon. Officers have also arrested a suspect.

Fitchburg Police Department officers were called around 9:35 p.m. for the shooting report. The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, WMTV reported.

A 15-year-old boy was arrested in connection with the incident. He is being held in the Dane County Jail, accused of first-degree reckless homicide, police said.

Carolanah Schenk was a sixth-grader.
Carolanah Schenk was a sixth-grader.(Michael Johnson, Boys and Girls Club of Dane County)

The child, who WMTV has learned is Carolanah Schenk, was a sixth-grader in the Oregon School District.

Superintendent Dr. Lesie Bergstrom sent a letter out to all families Wednesday, saying its District Crisis Response Team is working to provide support for the community. Student Services teams will be available at each school over the coming days.

“Our thoughts and condolences are with Carolanah’s family and all in our school community who are impacted by this tragedy,” Bergstrom stated.

Her family released a statement on Wednesday night: “Our daughter loved playing video games with her brothers and father. She loved arts and crafts, loved dogs and enjoyed posting funny pictures and videos of herself and others on TikTok and Instagram. Our daughter meant the world to us, and this has devastated our family.”

Fitchburg Police Department and the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office are investigating the incident.

The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County has started a GoFundMe Wednesday to help contribute to the costs of Carolanah’s funeral.

Copyright 2021 WMTV via Gray News. All rights reserved.

