Sun City Cafe in Downtown Myrtle Beach just celebrated their 20th Anniversary

By Halley Murrow
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - If you’re looking for a unique, locally owned spot with delicious food, add Sun City Cafe in Myrtle Beach to your list.

They pride themselves on offering fresh, made to order “Myrtle Mex” with everything from giant burritos to tacos, the tastiest cheese dip you’ve ever tried, “mug-artias,” and so much more. We loved learning a little about the history, taste testing on Dining with Dockery, heading back into the kitchen, and checking out their famous cocktails.

Come along with us to see for yourself why this has been such a local favorite for so many years.

Sun City Cafe is open Thursday-Saturday from 5pm-9pm.

Grand Strand Today airs weekdays at 11am on WMBF News.

