S.C. state superintendent issues guidance for school districts after judge temporarily blocks mask mandate

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman is responding after a federal judge temporarily blocked the ban on mask mandates in South Carolina schools.(Live 5)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman is responding after a federal judge temporarily blocked the ban on mask mandates in South Carolina schools.

“In light of the Court’s ruling, the SCDE [South Carolina Department of Education] strongly suggests schools and districts consult with their legal counsel on actionable steps that may need to be taken to make reasonable accommodations for students with disabilities under these federal laws,” Spearman said in a memo to district superintendents Wednesday.

The Disability Rights South Carolina, Able South Carolina and parents of children who are disabled filed a lawsuit last month against Gov. Henry McMaster, Attorney General Alan Wilson, Spearman, and several school districts, including Horry County Schools.

The lawsuit seeks to stop the enforcement of Proviso 1.108, which bars school districts from using state funds to enforce school mask mandates. The plaintiffs also filed motions for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction.

Federal judge Mary Geiger Lewis reviewed the case and granted the temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Proviso 1.108 on Tuesday, stating that it discriminates against children with disabilities.

Under the American Rescue Plans Act, school districts who received elementary and secondary school emergency relief funding were required to create a Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services plan.

In this plan, districts were asked to address how they were addressing each of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s recommendations for mitigating the spread of COVID-19, including the universal and correct wearing of masks.

Spearman said in her memo Wednesday that districts that made reference to Proviso 1.108 as the reason for not following the CDC’s recommendations in their plan will need to revise their plans immediately after the court’s ruling.

“The SCDE will continue to monitor further action taken by the judicial system that may alter the aforementioned guidance and correspond with schools and districts accordingly,” Spearman said.

