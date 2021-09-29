Submit a Tip
One dead, another hurt after SUV overturns in Darlington County

One person was killed and another was injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Darlington County.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:05 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – One person was killed and another was injured in a crash Wednesday morning in Darlington County.

The crash happened around 7:50 a.m. on Indian Branch Road near Tema Road, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Lee said a Volvo SUV was traveling north on Indian Branch Road when the vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and overturned several times.

The driver and passenger, who were reportedly not wearing seat belts, were both ejected from the vehicle.

Lee said the driver was killed in the crash. He added the passenger was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation by SCHP.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

