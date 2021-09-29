Myrtle Beach lotto player wins $10K, comes within one number of Mega Millions jackpot

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach lotto player won $10,000 playing Mega Millions, missing the jackpot by just one number.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning ticket for Tuesday’s drawing was sold at the Food Lion at 3501 Belle Terre Boulevard.

The lucky winner matched the four white ball numbers and the gold Megaball number to win $10,000.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing were:

18 - 30 - 43 - 68 - 69 - Megaball: 2

Officials say the odds of matching four white ball numbers and the Megaball number are 1 in 931,001.

