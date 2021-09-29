Submit a Tip
Myrtle Beach firefighters respond to crash involving motorcycle; 2 hurt

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach firefighters are on the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle.

Capt. Jon Evans with the Myrtle Beach Fire Department said the wreck on Wednesday night at Seaboard Street and Commons Avenue involved a motorcycle and another vehicle.

He added that there were two people were hurt in the crash, but the extent of their injuries is not clear at this point.

Evans said that the area will be closed down for while as they investigate and clear the scene.

