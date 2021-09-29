Submit a Tip
Marlboro County High School on modified lockdown after incident with 'several students'

Marlboro County High School will be on modified lockdown for the remainder of Wednesday after...
Marlboro County High School will be on modified lockdown for the remainder of Wednesday after an incident involving “several students,” district officials said.(Raycom)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:37 AM EDT
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Marlboro County High School will be on modified lockdown for the remainder of Wednesday after an incident involving “several students,” district officials said.

Specific details on the incident were not immediately known but district officials said it happened during second block.

“At this time the situation has been handled and instruction will continue,” the school said in a Facebook post.

WMBF News has reached out to the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office to see if they responded to the school.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

