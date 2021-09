MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center offers fearful adult swimming lesson classes.

With more than half of adults in the U.S. unable to swim, WMBF News Today Anchor Derrion Henderson started the 4-week process of learning the life skill.

If you want to try out a session, contact the center at 843-281-3737.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.