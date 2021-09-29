Submit a Tip
GRAPHIC: Day care worker arrested for child abuse after Florida sheriff’s office reviews surveillance video

By Travis Leder
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. (Gray News) - A day care worker is accused of causing serious injuries to a child after deputies reviewed surveillance video inside the facility.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released a video Wednesday showing what investigators say is 51-year-old Yamirka Menendez removing a 1-year-old child from a mechanical swing by his wrists before dropping him on the floor at Time Of Wonder day care.

Deputies said the boy was unable to stand upright or place weight on his left foot after he was dropped. The video was recorded on Sept. 8.

Investigators said the video also revealed Menendez striking the 1-year-old in the head about an hour later. She is also accused of yanking a 4-month-old’s right leg and slapping the child several times.

One day after the child was dropped, the mother took the boy to the hospital after he was experiencing pain in his left foot.

Doctors diagnosed the boy with a fractured tibia and fibula. After further examination, doctors determined the injuries were signs of physical abuse.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office reviewed the video with cooperation from the day care, and Menendez was arrested Tuesday.

Deputies identified the other day care worker in the video as 52-year-old Milagros Rodriguez. She is facing a charge of failure to report child abuse.

