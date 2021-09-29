Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Golf tournament happening on Veterans Day with the Veterans Welcome Home Resource Center

By Danyel Detomo
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:47 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Annual Welcome Home Event is a golf tournament that is free for veterans.

The deadline for veterans to register is Thursday, September 30th. This golf tournament will be at River Hills Golf and Country Club in Little River

Everything will get started at 9:30am with a ceremony and veterans can get a Quilt of Valor.

For more information call 843-427-4568 or email tawh@vwhrc.org

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 73-year-old man died in a skydiving accident on Saturday in South Carolina.
73-year-old man dies in skydiving accident in S.C., coroner says
"A Southern Times Square" celebration held at The Market Common.
Myrtle Beach leaders approve ‘Southern Times Square,’ several other special events
The tropics remain active with chances of development and Hurricane Sam
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depressions likely to form this week
Crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to...
Crews work crash on Seaboard Street, Highway 501
South Carolina state Sen. Greg Hembree addressed the issue of the mask proviso to the Horry...
‘You handcuffed us’: HCS board members have heated debate with state senator over mask proviso

Latest News

gst
Overview of Sun City Cafe
gst
Free golf tournament for veterans
gst
Cocktails at Sun City Cafe
gst
Overview of Beachside Fluff