Golf tournament happening on Veterans Day with the Veterans Welcome Home Resource Center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -The Annual Welcome Home Event is a golf tournament that is free for veterans.

The deadline for veterans to register is Thursday, September 30th. This golf tournament will be at River Hills Golf and Country Club in Little River

Everything will get started at 9:30am with a ceremony and veterans can get a Quilt of Valor.

For more information call 843-427-4568 or email tawh@vwhrc.org

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.