Four inmates charged after property damaged at W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center

Sean James (TL), Dontrelle Huff (TR), Cody Springs (BL) and Dabry James (BR)
Sean James (TL), Dontrelle Huff (TR), Cody Springs (BL) and Dabry James (BR)(Source: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Four inmates are facing charges after an incident at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office says the inmates were incited by other inmates to damage property at the facility on the night of Friday, Sept. 24.

“Let me make it clear, there was no riot. That is just how it is listed in [the] statute,” said Major David Young with the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the following inmates were charged:

  • Sean James - Charged with attempting to escape, inciting prisoners to riot, and carrying or concealing a weapon
  • Dontrelle Huff - Charged with arson and inciting a riot
  • Cody Springs - Charged with arson and participating in a riot
  • Dabry James - Charged with having contraband

According to the sheriff’s office, James was also charged with two counts of arson, assault on a police officer, and two counts of having contraband from another incident on Sunday, Sept. 26.

“These inmates are being disruptive and loosing privileges at the jail from being aggravated with the process of the court system. Even though some of their complaints may be legitimate, we can’t allow them to act out, destroy property and disrupt operations at the facility,” Young said.

