Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Florence leaders call for public input as they move forward with city’s comprehensive plan

By Cameron Crowe
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 7:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The 2010 comprehensive plan turned downtown Florence into a destination in the Pee Dee.

Restaurants and retail stores now line the downtown streets thanks to that plan, and now city leaders have now shifted their focus to the next ten years.

The city held multiple input sessions for the 2020 comprehensive plan. These meetings are used to get input from the public on what they’d like to see over the next ten years.

Assistant City Manager Clint Moore said adding more residential areas to downtown is their number one goal.

He also wants to see the downtown corridor expand further down Irby and Evans Street.

“As a good rule of thumb, a city should have about 5% at a minimum of its population living downtown, so we’ll be looking to hit that number,” Moore said.

The Belmont Apartment Complex on Irby Street was one of the initial developments in the current comprehensive plan.

Meanwhile, construction is underway on the Urban Square complex beside the City Center. This complex will add over 130 apartments and townhouses to the downtown area

“I think you’ll continue to see more developments that drive a day-long experience into downtown,” Moore said.

The owner of Leaf Cigar Lounge, Jesse Wiles, participated in one of the comprehensive plan input sessions. He believes increasing the downtown population will benefit his business.

Wiles said he’s excited to see what leaders have planned to make downtown Florence even better.

“To see the future to come for downtown Florence, how they’re going to expand and what they want to do to push downtown outside Lucas Street or Irby Street or Dargan (street), just seeing what’s coming in the near future,” Wiles said.

You can give your input by calling 843-665-2047.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"A Southern Times Square" celebration held at The Market Common.
Myrtle Beach leaders approve ‘Southern Times Square,’ several other special events
A 73-year-old man died in a skydiving accident on Saturday in South Carolina.
73-year-old man dies in skydiving accident in S.C., coroner says
A second-alarm fire broke out at the Windjammer Pub in Little River early Wednesday morning.
Crews battle second-alarm fire at pub in Little River
The tropics remain active with chances of development and Hurricane Sam
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depressions likely to form this week
Crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to...
Crews work crash on Seaboard Street, Highway 501

Latest News

.
S.C. schools can mandate masks after federal judge’s ruling, state superintendent says
.
Florence leaders call for public input as they move forward with city’s comprehensive plan
.
Family of man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs calls on death to be ruled homicide
6 teenagers wanted in connection to criminal acts in Lumberton community, deputies say
Attorneys representing the family of Tristan Vereen held a press conference Wednesday morning.
Family of man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs calls on death to be ruled homicide