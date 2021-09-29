Florence leaders call for public input as they move forward with city’s comprehensive plan

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - The 2010 comprehensive plan turned downtown Florence into a destination in the Pee Dee.

Restaurants and retail stores now line the downtown streets thanks to that plan, and now city leaders have now shifted their focus to the next ten years.

The city held multiple input sessions for the 2020 comprehensive plan. These meetings are used to get input from the public on what they’d like to see over the next ten years.

Assistant City Manager Clint Moore said adding more residential areas to downtown is their number one goal.

He also wants to see the downtown corridor expand further down Irby and Evans Street.

“As a good rule of thumb, a city should have about 5% at a minimum of its population living downtown, so we’ll be looking to hit that number,” Moore said.

The Belmont Apartment Complex on Irby Street was one of the initial developments in the current comprehensive plan.

Meanwhile, construction is underway on the Urban Square complex beside the City Center. This complex will add over 130 apartments and townhouses to the downtown area

“I think you’ll continue to see more developments that drive a day-long experience into downtown,” Moore said.

The owner of Leaf Cigar Lounge, Jesse Wiles, participated in one of the comprehensive plan input sessions. He believes increasing the downtown population will benefit his business.

Wiles said he’s excited to see what leaders have planned to make downtown Florence even better.

“To see the future to come for downtown Florence, how they’re going to expand and what they want to do to push downtown outside Lucas Street or Irby Street or Dargan (street), just seeing what’s coming in the near future,” Wiles said.

You can give your input by calling 843-665-2047.

