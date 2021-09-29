FIRST ALERT: Warmest day of the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - High pressure continues to provide plenty of sunshine across the area today with a southwesterly wind bringing in the warmest temperatures of the week.

Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s today, making it the warmest day of the week. (WMBF)

Highs today will reach the mid 80s on the beaches and the upper 80s inland with a touch of humidity making it feel like the upper 80s to lower 90s this afternoon.

The cold front moves through on Thursday with rain chances only rising to 20%. (WMBF)

As we head into the end of the week, we turn our attention to a weak cold front that will start to move into the region on Thursday. This will send daytime highs down a few degrees into the lower 80s on the sand and the middle 80s inland. A slight chance of a sprinkle or two will be possible Thursday afternoon and will continue into Friday morning before another round of drier weather returns.

Highs on Friday afternoon will drop into the upper 70s to near 80 degrees with lower humidity to end the work week.

The weekend looks to be great with temperatures in the lower 80s. (WMBF)

The weekend will be sunny, warm and dry with afternoon temperatures in the lower 80s and overnight temperatures in the lower to middle 60s.

