FIRST ALERT: Tropical Storm Victor likely by the end of the week

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - All eyes are on the chance of development moving away from the coast of Africa. While chances have decreased with the first chance of development, it’s completely opposite. The chance of development with this low pressure system is now at 90%.

The chance of development is increasing to 90% over the next two and five days.
The chance of development is increasing to 90% over the next two and five days.(WMBF)

Satellite images indicate that showers and thunderstorms continue to become better organized in association with an area of low pressure located several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands. If the current trends continue, advisories will likely be initiated on a tropical depression or tropical storm later today. This system is expected to move west-northwestward at 10 to 15 mph over the eastern Atlantic during the next several days.

By the end of the week and into the weekend, models have Sam continuing to work to the east of...
By the end of the week and into the weekend, models have Sam continuing to work to the east of Bermuda while another stout storm moves northwest, thankfully posing no threat to the United States. That looks to soon be Victor.(WMBF)

It’s important to note that the two systems do not pose a threat to the Carolinas as Sam and what should become Victor will remain well off into the Atlantic.

Highs will reach the mid-upper 80s today, making it the warmest day of the week.
