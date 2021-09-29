FIRST ALERT: Mild through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Mild weather will continue through the weekend before unsettled weather returns next week.

A weak cold front pushed through the area early Thursday and will remain south of the region through the weekend.

Behind the front, enough moisture is present in the atmosphere for a pop up shower or two tonight and again on Friday.

Mild again with a stray shower possible. (WMBF)

Temperatures tonight will drop into the middle and upper 60s with fair skies.

Periods of mostly cloudy skies will be possible on Friday with a 20% chance of a shower or two.

Drier air moving into the area this weekend will guarantee a rain-free and mild forecast. With mostly sunny skies both Saturday and Sunday, afternoon temperatures will climb into the lower 80s at the beach and middle 80s inland.

The weekend looks to be great with temperatures in the lower 80s. (WMBF)

A more active weather pattern is likely to develop by next week with increasing chances of showers and storms along with cooler temperatures.

