Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in S.C. schools

(Pixabay)
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 8:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – The controversial state law that keeps school districts from implementing mask mandates in the classroom has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge.

Disability Rights South Carolina, Able South Carolina and parents of children who are disabled filed a lawsuit last month against Gov. Henry McMaster, Attorney General Alan Wilson, State Superintendent Molly Spearman and several school districts, including Horry County Schools.

The lawsuit seeks to stop the enforcement of Proviso 1.108, which bars school districts from using state funds to enforce school mask mandates. The plaintiffs also filed motions for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction.

McMaster has said that the issue surrounding masks in schools should be a decision made by the parent and the child. Meanwhile, Spearman has said that she disagrees with the school mask mandate ban and encouraged lawmakers to reconsider it.

According to the plaintiffs, “school districts with students who have disabilities… that make them more likely to contract and/or become severely ill from a COVID-19 infection have a legal obligation to ensure that those children can attend school with the knowledge that the school district has followed the recommended protocols to ensure their safety.”

They also contend that prohibiting any school from implementing a mask mandate interferes with the school’s ability to comply with its “obligations under federal disability rights laws and illegally forces parents of children with underlying [health] conditions to choose between their child’s education and their child’s health and safety.”

Federal judge Mary Geiger Lewis reviewed the case and granted the temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction against Proviso 1.108, stating that it discriminates against children with disabilities.

“This Court has always been extremely deferential to governmental decision-making. It is not called to make law, but to interpret it. And, that is exactly what it has done here,” the court document states. “This is not a close call. The General Assembly’s COVID measures disallowing school districts from mandating masks, as found in Proviso 1.108, discriminates against children with disabilities.”

Lewis also added that allowing school districts to require face coverings is a reasonable modification, as the benefits of masking significantly exceed the costs.

“It is noncontroversial that children need to go to school. And, they are entitled to any reasonable accommodation that allows them to do so. No one can reasonably argue that it is an undue burden to wear a mask to accommodate a child with disabilities,” the court documents state.

The South Carolina Department of Education said it is reviewing the decision and will provide guidance to schools and districts on the implications of this ruling on Wednesday.

WMBF News reporter Zach Wilcox is reaching out to Horry County Schools to see what this means for the school district and its face mask policy. He will have a full report on WMBF News at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a death in the Conway area.
Body found near roadway in Conway area, death investigation underway
Sheridan Wahl
Many questions remain unanswered in Sheridan Wahl case
Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded a quake in the Lowcountry to a...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake is second quake to strike the Lowcountry on Monday
Crash blocks all southbound lanes on Highway 501 at Carolina Forest Boulevard
Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane with a track turning to the north early on.
FIRST ALERT: Tropics remain active this week, multiple areas to watch

Latest News

.
Tidelands Health clearing up booster shot confusion
Busch and a fan named Mason also unveiled the Window of Hope pink window net.
NASCAR drivers Daniel Hemric, Kurt Busch team with breast cancer survivors to paint pit wall pink
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. sees 3,400+ new COVID-19 cases
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Tuesday 1,534 new...
Health officials confirm over 1,500 new virus cases in S.C., 45 more deaths