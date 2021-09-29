Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Fat Bear Week is back: Do you have your brackets ready?

By CNN
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Fat Bear Week is back at Alaska’s Katmai National Park and only the chunkiest brown bears need to apply.

Experts say, for bears, fat equals survival and the bears at Katmai are packing on the pounds to prepare for hibernation.

Fat Bear Week is a March Madness-style contest, pitting the bulky bears head-to-head.

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you can even watch a live feed of the bears.

Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you...
Anyone can vote for their favorite husky competitor. To properly handicap your brackets, you can even watch a live feed of the bears.(Source: Explore.org/Katmai National Park, CNN)

Voting is open now and concludes on Fat Bear Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

"A Southern Times Square" celebration held at The Market Common.
Myrtle Beach leaders approve ‘Southern Times Square,’ several other special events
A 73-year-old man died in a skydiving accident on Saturday in South Carolina.
73-year-old man dies in skydiving accident in S.C., coroner says
A second-alarm fire broke out at the Windjammer Pub in Little River early Wednesday morning.
Crews battle second-alarm fire at pub in Little River
The tropics remain active with chances of development and Hurricane Sam
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depressions likely to form this week
Crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to...
Crews work crash on Seaboard Street, Highway 501

Latest News

.
Explorin with Loren: Hemingway BBQ joints
.
Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in S.C. schools
FILE - In this April 2, 2021 file photo, Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) passes the ball...
NCAA to start using ‘March Madness’ for women’s tournament
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 1,144 new...
DHEC confirms over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 85 more deaths
FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) shoots against the Milwaukee Bucks during the...
NBA releases protocols to teams for virus safety this season