Family of man killed in trooper-involved shooting in Longs to hold press conference

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The family of the man killed in a trooper-involved shooting in the Longs area will hold a press conference Wednesday.

Tristan Vereen, 33, was shot and killed by Master Trooper W.B. Benton with the South Carolina Highway Patrol on Sept. 11.

Authorities said Benton attempted to stop Vereen’s vehicle near S.C. 905 and S.C. 22. for an equipment violation, while 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson said he believed the stop was due to a cracked windshield.

Vereen led Benton on a pursuit for several minutes, which ended on a property near McNeil Chapel Road. Vereen exited his vehicle and took off on foot.

During a struggle on the ground, Benton tased Vereen but it had little impact. Surveillance footage released by the solicitor’s office shows Vereen picking up the taser and using it on Benton’s neck. Benton then fired a single shot, which struck Vereen.

Vereen died at local hospital, while Benton was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Attorneys representing the Vereen family contend that driving with a cracked windshield is not a violation of state law. They say that since the stop was unlawful, the fatal shooting was also unlawful.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. at the Horry County Courthouse in Conway.

Vereen’s family will be joined by their attorneys, including civil rights attorney Harry Daniels and his co-counsel Chantel Cherry-Lassiter, and other community leaders.

