‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ star Duane Chapman assisting with search for Brian Laundrie

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - After making an appearance at the family home of the person of interest in the disappearance and death of Gabrielle Petito, reality television star and bounty hunter Duane Chapman is joining the search.

Chapman is not licensed as a bail agent in Florida, he has offered to aide the search. Laundrie, who has a federal warrant for bank fraud, is the person of interest in the death of Gabby Petito. The pair were on a cross country road trip and Brian returned to North Port on Sept. 1 without Gabby.

Brian Laundrie was reported missing last Friday. On Saturday Sept. 26, Chapman went to the Laundrie home in North Port and knocked on the door. No one answered.

Information obtained by ABC7 shows that the Laundrie family checked into a camping site in Pinellas County with reservations from Sept. 6 through Sept. 8. Their attorney says all three left Sept. 7.

Chapman’s publicity group says he and his team are searching an island near Fort De Soto Park and that K-9s have been brought in to assist. His daughter Lyssa tweeted, saying they will be searching the area until dark.

Update: The hunt will continue into the evening… K9s on scene… — Lyssa Chapman (@BabyLyssaC) September 29, 2021

Chapman has also established a tip line for info on Laundrie’s whereabouts. 1-833-TELLDOG.

“It doesn’t matter who catches him,” said Dog this afternoon. “We just want to do everything we can to help bring Brian in safely.”

