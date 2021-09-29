Submit a Tip
Dining with Dockery: Sun City Cafe

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to Sun City Cafe in downtown Myrtle Beach.

Sun City Cafe is a restaurant offering amazing food with fresh ingredients and favorites from many locals in town. They call the food “Myrtle Mex” with a menu filled with plenty of southwest, Mexican and vegetarian options! It’s a must try!

Andrew tried out some of the menu items on this week’s episode and you can watch the entire interview in the video above.

For a look at the menu and photos from Sun City Cafe, visit their website here.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Golf tournament happening on Veterans Day with the Veterans Welcome Home Resource Center
Overview of Sun City Cafe
Free golf tournament for veterans
Cocktails at Sun City Cafe