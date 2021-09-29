Dining with Dockery: Sun City Cafe

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery, Andrew heads to Sun City Cafe in downtown Myrtle Beach.

Sun City Cafe is a restaurant offering amazing food with fresh ingredients and favorites from many locals in town. They call the food “Myrtle Mex” with a menu filled with plenty of southwest, Mexican and vegetarian options! It’s a must try!

Andrew tried out some of the menu items on this week’s episode and you can watch the entire interview in the video above.

For a look at the menu and photos from Sun City Cafe, visit their website here.

Have somewhere you want Andrew to go? Send him a message on Facebook or Twitter!

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.