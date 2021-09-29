DHEC confirms over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases, 85 more deaths

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced Wednesday 1,144 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and 85 additional deaths.

This brings the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic to 687,464 and confirmed deaths to 10,731, officials said.







There were 74 new confirmed cases in Horry County and four deaths. Florence County registered 24 new cases and four deaths.

According to DHEC, 14,824 new individual test results were reported statewide, with a percent positive of 18.8%.

For a county-by-county breakdown of the new cases in South Carolina, click here. For new deaths, click here.

For the latest on hospital bed occupancy in the state, click here.

Vaccination locations in your area can be found here.

