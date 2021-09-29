Submit a Tip
Deputies search for suspect after man shot multiple times in Robeson County

Damian Lee Hunt
Damian Lee Hunt(Source: Robeson County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Sep. 29, 2021
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – A suspect has been named in a shooting that left a man injured in Robeson County.

Deputies were called around 3:17 p.m. to Hestertown Road for reports of a shooting and found a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshots wounds, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition, deputies said.

The victim’s vehicle was stolen and later located at the intersection of N.C. 72 East and Long Branch Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities identified the suspect in the case as 22-year-old Damian Lee Hunt.

Hunt is charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle.

The Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Lumberton Police Department are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hunt or the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3170 or (910) 671-3100.

