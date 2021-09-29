Crews battle second-alarm commercial fire in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are at the scene of a commercial structure fire early Wednesday in Little River.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the incident in the 2000 block of Highway 179 at 2:53 a.m., officials say.

A second-alarm has been sent, and the scene is active.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

