Crews battle second-alarm commercial fire in Little River

Crews are at the scene of a commercial structure fire early Wednesday in Little River.
Crews are at the scene of a commercial structure fire early Wednesday in Little River.
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 3:58 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Crews are at the scene of a commercial structure fire early Wednesday in Little River.

Horry County Fire Rescue responded to the incident in the 2000 block of Highway 179 at 2:53 a.m., officials say.

A second-alarm has been sent, and the scene is active.

The public is being asked to avoid the area.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

