Conway man charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of minor

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man has been charged after authorities say he distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest of 29-year-old Kenneth Wayne Collins Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Collins.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Collins is charged with 14 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and Horry County Police Department assisted with the investigation.

This case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Collins is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.