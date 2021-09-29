Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Conway man charged with 14 counts of sexual exploitation of minor

Kenneth Wayne Collins
Kenneth Wayne Collins(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 29, 2021 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WMBF) – A Conway man has been charged after authorities say he distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office announced the arrest of 29-year-old Kenneth Wayne Collins Wednesday morning.

According to a press release, investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which led them to Collins.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest.

Collins is charged with 14 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Investigators with the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office and Horry County Police Department assisted with the investigation.

This case will be prosecuted by the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Collins is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 73-year-old man died in a skydiving accident on Saturday in South Carolina.
73-year-old man dies in skydiving accident in S.C., coroner says
"A Southern Times Square" celebration held at The Market Common.
Myrtle Beach leaders approve ‘Southern Times Square,’ several other special events
The tropics remain active with chances of development and Hurricane Sam
FIRST ALERT: Tropical depressions likely to form this week
Crews are at the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Myrtle Beach, according to...
Crews work crash on Seaboard Street, Highway 501
South Carolina state Sen. Greg Hembree addressed the issue of the mask proviso to the Horry...
‘You handcuffed us’: HCS board members have heated debate with state senator over mask proviso

Latest News

.
Explorin with Loren: Hemingway BBQ joints
.
Federal judge temporarily blocks ban on mask mandates in S.C. schools
Marlboro County High School will be on modified lockdown for the remainder of Wednesday after...
Marlboro County High School on modified lockdown after incident with ‘several students’
In response to the Federal block, Wilson said, “We disagree with the judge’s position and we...
SC Attorney General plans to appeal Federal mask mandate ban ruling