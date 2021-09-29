Submit a Tip
CCU’s Amilia Wise-Sweat named Sun Belt Women’s XC runner of the week

Coastal Carolina cross country to host the Chanticleer Challenge on Oct. 1
Amilia Wise-Sweat
Amilia Wise-Sweat(Coastal Carolina Athletics)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Sep. 29, 2021
NEW ORLEANS, LA. – Amilia Wise-Sweat of the Coastal Carolina women’s cross country team has been named the Sun Belt Women’s Cross Country Runner of the Week the league announced Wednesday.

The freshman from Newburgh, N.Y. wins her first career conference weekly award becoming the first since former Chant Nadeel Wildschutt in October of 2019.

Wise-Sweat led the Chants to an 11th place finish out of 32 teams at the Queens City Invite. In just her second collegiate meet, Wise-Sweat navigated the 5k course at McAlpine Creek Park for a personal-best time of 18:48 to place 44th overall.

Coastal Carolina will host its lone meet, the Chanticleer Challenge, on Oct. 1 at the Hackler Golf Course on the campus of Coastal Carolina University. The women’s 5k event will start at 5 p.m. ET followed by the men’s 8k at 5:45 p.m. ET.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

