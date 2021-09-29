Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

CCU Beach Volleyball accepts invitation to join C-USA for inaugural 2022 season

The Sandy Chants will join six other schools to form C-USA’s first season
CCU Beach Volleyball.
CCU Beach Volleyball.(WMBF)
By CCU Athletics
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:22 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS, TEXAS – Conference USA has announced the addition of Coastal Carolina University as an inaugural affiliate member for the sport of beach volleyball. The Chanticleers will begin play in C-USA in the spring of 2022.

Coastal Carolina will join Florida Atlantic, FIU, Southern Miss, UAB, ULM, and Georgia State. The group of seven will comprise the inaugural C-USA beach volleyball members.

“It’s an exciting time in our sport. The sport continues to grow with new teams and conferences being be added,” said Coastal Head Coach Steve Loeswick. “We are excited about joining C-USA and I think it’s going to be a strong group of teams with three teams ranked in the top 20,” Loeswick added.

Loeswick’s Chanticleer team finished 2021 with a school record, 24-8. The Chanticleers will return all four of their ASUN all-conference selections from a season ago, Irena Drobnjak, Sarlota Svobodova, Lucy Campbell, and Martine Kragholm.

The 2022 C-USA Beach Volleyball Championships will be held April 28-30 in Huntsville, Ala. at the John Hunt Sand Volleyball Complex.

Copyright 2021 Coastal Carolina Athletics. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a death in the Conway area.
Body found near roadway in Conway area, death investigation underway
Sheridan Wahl
Many questions remain unanswered in Sheridan Wahl case
Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded a quake in the Lowcountry to a...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake is second quake to strike the Lowcountry on Monday
Crash blocks all southbound lanes on Highway 501 at Carolina Forest Boulevard
Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane with a track turning to the north early on.
FIRST ALERT: Tropics remain active this week, multiple areas to watch

Latest News

Doris Carter.
CCU’s Doris Carter named Sun Belt volleyball offensive player of the week
Conway High School baseball.
Billy Sylvester named head baseball coach at Conway High School
SCHSL Football.
Week six SCHSL football state media poll released
Busch and a fan named Mason also unveiled the Window of Hope pink window net.
NASCAR drivers Daniel Hemric, Kurt Busch team with breast cancer survivors to paint pit wall pink