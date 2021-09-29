CCU Beach Volleyball accepts invitation to join C-USA for inaugural 2022 season

DALLAS, TEXAS – Conference USA has announced the addition of Coastal Carolina University as an inaugural affiliate member for the sport of beach volleyball. The Chanticleers will begin play in C-USA in the spring of 2022.

Coastal Carolina will join Florida Atlantic, FIU, Southern Miss, UAB, ULM, and Georgia State. The group of seven will comprise the inaugural C-USA beach volleyball members.

“It’s an exciting time in our sport. The sport continues to grow with new teams and conferences being be added,” said Coastal Head Coach Steve Loeswick. “We are excited about joining C-USA and I think it’s going to be a strong group of teams with three teams ranked in the top 20,” Loeswick added.

Loeswick’s Chanticleer team finished 2021 with a school record, 24-8. The Chanticleers will return all four of their ASUN all-conference selections from a season ago, Irena Drobnjak, Sarlota Svobodova, Lucy Campbell, and Martine Kragholm.

The 2022 C-USA Beach Volleyball Championships will be held April 28-30 in Huntsville, Ala. at the John Hunt Sand Volleyball Complex.

