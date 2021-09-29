Submit a Tip
Billy Sylvester named head baseball coach at Conway High School

Conway High School baseball.
Conway High School baseball.(WMBF)
By Conway High Athletics
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Conway High School Athletics has announced the hiring of Billy Sylvester as the next Head Baseball Coach.

Billy Sylvester has 14 years of experience in pro baseball. With the Braves he was selected as the #6 overall prospect and as having the best curveball in the entire organization to go along with a mid-90′s fastball. He was a member of the 40-man major league roster for 3 years and made 10 all-star games including the Major League Futures Game in 2001. He also played in the Dominican Republic, Mexico, Venezuela, Puerto Rico and Taiwan. Sylvester also pitched in the Rangers, Nationals and Athletics organizations.

Sylvester attended Spartanburg Methodist College for two years and had committed to Clemson University after leaving SMC as the single season leader in wins, innings pitched and complete games.

After his playing career he has been a high school head coach with 234 wins in 10 seasons at Laurence Manning Academy, Darlington, and Johnsonville High Schools, as well as pitching coach at Francis Marion University and Myrtle Beach High School. Currently he is the coach for the class of 2024 Spartans Baseball Club team.

Sylvester is a native of  Darlington, SC. He played baseball, football, and basketball at St. John’s High School and then Hudgens Academy.

Sylvester resides in Conway with his wife Angel and their four children: Sam (18), Sara Beth (15), Wes (12), and Josey (11).

Copyright 2021 Conway High School. All rights reserved.

