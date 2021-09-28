Submit a Tip
Week six SCHSL football state media poll released

SCHSL Football.
SCHSL Football.(WMBF)
By Gabe McDonald
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:35 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest SCHSL football statewide media rankings were released this afternoon. Once again, ten squads from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee made the cut in their respective classes. The full rankings are below with our local teams highlighted in bold.

CLASS 5A

1. Dutch Fork (18)

2. Fort Dorchester

3. Gaffney

4. T.L. Hanna

5. Northwestern

6. Riverside

7. Dorman

8. Sumter

9. Spring Valley

10. Mauldin

CLASS 4A

1. A.C. Flora (18)

2. Greenville

3. Myrtle Beach

4. South Pointe

5. Greenwood

6. South Florence

7. West Florence

8. Catawba Ridge

9. Indian Land

10. Beaufort

Hartsville and North Myrtle Beach are receiving votes.

CLASS 3A

1. Daniel (18)

2. Dillon

3. Clinton

4. Camden

5. Chapman

6. Brookland-Cayce

7. Gilbert

8. Powdersville

9. Aynor

10. Lower Richland

CLASS 2A

1. Abbeville (17)

2. Gray Collegiate (1)

3. Silver Bluff

4. Marion

5. Barnwell

6. Saluda

7. Timberland

8. Wake Hampton

9. Christ Church

10. Andrews

CLASS 1A

1. Southside Christian (18)

2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt

3. Lamar

4. Lake View

5. Ridge Spring-Monetta

6. Whale Branch

7. Baptist Hill

8. Lewisville

9. Blackville-Hilda

10. Hannah-Pamplico

Carvers Bay and Johnsonville are receiving votes.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

