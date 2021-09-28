Week six SCHSL football state media poll released
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The latest SCHSL football statewide media rankings were released this afternoon. Once again, ten squads from across the Grand Strand and Pee Dee made the cut in their respective classes. The full rankings are below with our local teams highlighted in bold.
CLASS 5A
1. Dutch Fork (18)
2. Fort Dorchester
3. Gaffney
4. T.L. Hanna
5. Northwestern
6. Riverside
7. Dorman
8. Sumter
9. Spring Valley
10. Mauldin
CLASS 4A
1. A.C. Flora (18)
2. Greenville
3. Myrtle Beach
4. South Pointe
5. Greenwood
6. South Florence
7. West Florence
8. Catawba Ridge
9. Indian Land
10. Beaufort
Hartsville and North Myrtle Beach are receiving votes.
CLASS 3A
1. Daniel (18)
2. Dillon
3. Clinton
4. Camden
5. Chapman
6. Brookland-Cayce
7. Gilbert
8. Powdersville
9. Aynor
10. Lower Richland
CLASS 2A
1. Abbeville (17)
2. Gray Collegiate (1)
3. Silver Bluff
4. Marion
5. Barnwell
6. Saluda
7. Timberland
8. Wake Hampton
9. Christ Church
10. Andrews
CLASS 1A
1. Southside Christian (18)
2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt
3. Lamar
4. Lake View
5. Ridge Spring-Monetta
6. Whale Branch
7. Baptist Hill
8. Lewisville
9. Blackville-Hilda
10. Hannah-Pamplico
Carvers Bay and Johnsonville are receiving votes.
