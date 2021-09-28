Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of Grand Strand
Legal Access
Local Pros
Getting Real with Real Estate
Advertisement

Tractor-trailer fire on Highway 378, Pee Dee Highway slows traffic

A tractor-trailer fire is slowing traffic Tuesday in the Conway area.
A tractor-trailer fire is slowing traffic Tuesday in the Conway area.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A tractor-trailer fire is slowing traffic Tuesday in the Conway area.

Crews were dispatched to the incident at Highway 378 and Pee Dee Highway at 10:53 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials say the tractor-trailer was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived on scene. The fire did not spread to anything nearby.

According to HCFR, a fuel leak is being mitigated, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has been advised.

The public is asked to avoid the area of the crash, as traffic is down to one lane.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities are investigating a death in the Conway area.
Body found near roadway in Conway area, death investigation underway
Sheridan Wahl
Many questions remain unanswered in Sheridan Wahl case
Officials with the United States Geological Survey have upgraded a quake in the Lowcountry to a...
Magnitude 3.3 earthquake is second quake to strike the Lowcountry on Monday
Crash blocks all southbound lanes on Highway 501 at Carolina Forest Boulevard
Sam is forecast to remain a major hurricane with a track turning to the north early on.
FIRST ALERT: Tropics remain active this week, multiple areas to watch

Latest News

.
Fall tourism expected to be busy in Myrtle Beach
.
SCDNR divers searching for driver after pick-up truck crashes in Great Pee Dee River
.
Tidelands Health clearing up booster shot confusion
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has released new data about COVID-19...
N.C. sees 3,400+ new COVID-19 cases