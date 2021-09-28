Tractor-trailer fire on Highway 378, Pee Dee Highway slows traffic

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A tractor-trailer fire is slowing traffic Tuesday in the Conway area.

Crews were dispatched to the incident at Highway 378 and Pee Dee Highway at 10:53 a.m., according to Horry County Fire Rescue.

Officials say the tractor-trailer was engulfed in flames when first responders arrived on scene. The fire did not spread to anything nearby.

According to HCFR, a fuel leak is being mitigated, and the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has been advised.

The public is asked to avoid the area of the crash, as traffic is down to one lane.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating.

