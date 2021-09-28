Submit a Tip
SLED opens investigation into Marion County deputy accused of misconduct

SLED -- State Law Enforcement Division
(Source: SLED)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Sep. 28, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Marion County sheriff has called in state police to investigate one of his own deputies.

The State Law Enforcement Division said it received a request from Sheriff Brian Wallace on Sept. 15 to investigate allegations of misconduct by one of his deputies.

SLED has opened an investigation into the matter.

Authorities have not given details about the misconduct allegations.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said it requested SLED’s assistance “in an effort to provide transparency and ensure this investigation is conducted with integrity and thoroughness.”

We will bring you updates as they come into our newsroom.

